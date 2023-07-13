Create New Account
911 Pentagon Strike
A fact that I've never heard mentioned is that directly south east of the pentagon sits the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Go ahead, do your homework kids. Do you honestly believe that the most heavily guarded building on the planet doesn't control a section of that or that they don't have any fighters there ready to scramble at moments notice?

