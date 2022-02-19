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Jim Renacci At Canton OH, Reawakening Tour
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60 views • February 19, 2022
Disclaimer: Resistance Chicks are not endorsing Renacci/ Knopp. As a news media we are obligated to Ohioans to present Governor Candidates without bias or partiality. Any candidate running for Governor of Ohio must Know God and worship God. It is actually necessary to hold hold the 1851 Ohio Constitution.
Jim Renacci At Canton, OH
It's Up To Us
38 years ago, I moved to our great state because Ohio offered hope. Now I’m asking you to let me fight for you and your family as governor. This election, we have a choice to make. Do we want to become an economic powerhouse again and attract jobs and opportunity? Or do we keep going down the devastating DeWine route? Our fate is up to us, and the choice is simple. It’s time to elect an Ohio first conservative that fights for you.
https://www.jimrenacci.com/

Running Mate for Lt. Governor: Joe Knopp, an Air Force veteran, was born in Philadelphia but now lives in Springboro, Ohio
His production company recently released the pro-Donald Trump film, "The Trump I Know."
Other credits include the anti-abortion movie "Unplanned" and "I Can Only Imagine,” one of the highest grossing faith-based films.

Renacci, a Northeast Ohio Congressman from 2011 to 2019, touts Knopp's status as an outsider with no political experience.

"The two of us are outside businesspeople who understand that we can't keep going down the same road of career politicians who don't really know how to change anything and that's the reason our state is failing so bad today," Renacci said.

Renacci says he and Knopp will campaign around the state with a focus on reducing spending, cutting taxes, and fixing corruption.

Renacci is running a far-right campaign against several Republican candidates, including current Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) and central Ohio farmer, businessman Joe Blystone and RonHood and Candace Keller who together got the heartbill passed.
Keywords
businessmanheartbeat billrepublican governor racemike devinemovie producerjoe blystonecandice kellerron hoodjim renaccijoe knopp
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