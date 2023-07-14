'Cocaine? What Cocaine!!??'



Despite Secret Service testimony to the House Oversight Committee today, the investigation into who brought cocaine into the White House has, eleven days later, been closed without any conclusion. The Administration claims they just don't know who brought it in. A compliant media seems uninterested. Also today...FBI Director Wray lies to Congress about censoring Americans.

