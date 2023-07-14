Create New Account
'Cocaine? What Cocaine!!??'
The Ron Paul Liberty Report

Streamed on: Jul 13, 12:00 pm EDT

Enjoyed this video? Join my Locals community for exclusive content at ronpaul.locals.com!

Despite Secret Service testimony to the House Oversight Committee today, the investigation into who brought cocaine into the White House has, eleven days later, been closed without any conclusion. The Administration claims they just don't know who brought it in. A compliant media seems uninterested. Also today...FBI Director Wray lies to Congress about censoring Americans.

Get your tickets to the Ron Paul Institute Sept. 2nd DC Conference:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/which-way-america-tickets-665436647927

Apply for the Ron Paul Scholars Seminar:
http://ronpaulinstitute.org/archives/featured-articles/2023/june/10/announcing-rpi-2023-ron-paul-scholars-seminar/

