Best Flat Earth Airplane Footage
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5177 followers
95 views • 22 hours ago

Compilation of the best footage of our flat Earth taken from airplanes including a U-2 Spy Plane at 70,000 feet altitude. I cannot find original channels for most of the videos except for the excellent infra-red zoom footage thanks to J Tolan Media here:

 • J Tolan

https://www.youtube.com/@jtolanmedia1/videos


The background tracks are all original music made by Eric Dubay from my album Dubaystep:

• Dubaystep - The Album

Dubaystep - The Album

https://youtu.be/uOwdYfoc3_I


(For the commenters who dislike the music, please remember you can simply mute the audio)


Get Connected with and Help Support Eric:

Website: http://www.EricDubay.com

Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay

Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/EricDubay

Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com

Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/edfes/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/

X: https://x.com/EricDubay

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/eric_dubay

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay

Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay

Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay

Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay

Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/4606304.Eric_Dubay

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/

Real Truthseekers: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&redir_token=QUFFLUhqbHNYRkNrQkc0NVVSVE9Kak4tQkt6NzQzZ1V3Z3xBQ3Jtc0tsMTRCdEI4a2U4cGdDR3VQc2FXak40MERJY0tpeHIzQjJzbEF3bFFJYlpUVTQ0ZEdTVVFDX2dKd21hOHZ1M200RTI1OWtQenl3Y1RFenRzNnppaGpnQ0d2N1d6ZzVncHFFcV8yUXoxWEZ1YmcxY25pMA&q=https%3A%2F%2Freal-truth-seekers.com%2F%40ericdubay&v=DTsV1buYJgM

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253

Dollar Vigilante: https://vigilante.tv/c/eric.dubay

Audible: https://www.audible.com.au/?ref=Adbl_ip_rdr_from_US&ipRedirectFrom=US&ipRedirectOriginalURL=search%3FsearchNarrator%3DEric%2BDubay

Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay

Email: [email protected]


Shared from and subscribe to:

Eric Dubay

https://www.youtube.com/@FlatEarthEric/videos

Keywords
real sciencetruthflat earth
