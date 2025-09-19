Best Flat Earth Airplane Footage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Compilation of the best footage of our flat Earth taken from airplanes including a U-2 Spy Plane at 70,000 feet altitude. I cannot find original channels for most of the videos except for the excellent infra-red zoom footage thanks to J Tolan Media here:
• J Tolan
https://www.youtube.com/@jtolanmedia1/videos
The background tracks are all original music made by Eric Dubay from my album Dubaystep:
• Dubaystep - The Album
Dubaystep - The Album
(For the commenters who dislike the music, please remember you can simply mute the audio)
Get Connected with and Help Support Eric:
Website: http://www.EricDubay.com
Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/cw/EricDubay
Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/groups/edfes/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/
Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/eric_dubay
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay
Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay
Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/4606304.Eric_Dubay
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/
Real Truthseekers: https://www.youtube.com/redirect?event=video_description&redir_token=QUFFLUhqbHNYRkNrQkc0NVVSVE9Kak4tQkt6NzQzZ1V3Z3xBQ3Jtc0tsMTRCdEI4a2U4cGdDR3VQc2FXak40MERJY0tpeHIzQjJzbEF3bFFJYlpUVTQ0ZEdTVVFDX2dKd21hOHZ1M200RTI1OWtQenl3Y1RFenRzNnppaGpnQ0d2N1d6ZzVncHFFcV8yUXoxWEZ1YmcxY25pMA&q=https%3A%2F%2Freal-truth-seekers.com%2F%40ericdubay&v=DTsV1buYJgM
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253
Dollar Vigilante: https://vigilante.tv/c/eric.dubay
Audible: https://www.audible.com.au/?ref=Adbl_ip_rdr_from_US&ipRedirectFrom=US&ipRedirectOriginalURL=search%3FsearchNarrator%3DEric%2BDubay
Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay
Email: [email protected]
Shared from and subscribe to:
Eric Dubay