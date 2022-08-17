Prophetic Warning: America — Vultures Are Circling

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Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/prophetic-warning-vultures-are-circling/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "The LORD has given this Warning to America: "Vultures are circling around dying prey — so it is with America! They can smell and taste the blood. They wait expectantly, for just the right moment to pounce on their prey."