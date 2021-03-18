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Bifrucation serial diltution
Invisible Waves
Invisible Waves
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21 views • March 18, 2021
want to try and explain Bifurcation of life with Mandelbrot set. Its a way of getting your head round what I am about to say so there are 2 videos I would like you to watch that are quite beautiful when you have watched them continue.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=56gzV0od6DU&;feature=emb_logo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FFftmWSzgmk&;feature=emb_logoIts shows how something so small can have more information than you realise. A cube 6 sides formation start adding large to microscopic bifurcation on one of its sides it has information from formation. It shows you how you can have more food from something that looks the same and even more form something that looks ugly which is more bifurcated.This will open your eyes to the fractal environment. Its kinda complicated however it explains how something can become Like a DR WHO Tardis of information.Is that this complex information allows the itturation. If we do not have this information and just formation then this food we are eating made from chemicals that produced formation. What happens to our 6d bifurcated Brians. But what is happening today with copy and paste individuals that are lazy to do the research themselves because conductive + electric field = antenna and this causes fatigue .
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5gquantumwifi3gdilution
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