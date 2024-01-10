Create New Account
🌟 Beyond 3%: Hormones and Reference Range 🌟
channel image
Finding Genius Podcast
184 Subscribers
11 views
Published 16 hours ago

Don't wait for your testosterone to hit rock bottom before taking action—waiting is like delaying fixing a flat tire! 🚗💨

Did you know insurance companies influence those reference ranges? 📉

🎙️ Listen to the full episode: https://bit.ly/3sJMjwy

Don't be fooled by the 3%-97% framework! It's time to seize control of your health. 🌟

👉 Tune in to the insightful episode featuring Dr. Khoshal Latifzai, Co-Founder of Rocky Mountain Regenerative Medicine, and discover the truth about hormone levels.

🎙️ [Link in Bio/Above Description]

Keywords
wellnessjourneytakecontrollistennowhealthawarenesshormonesmatter

logo

