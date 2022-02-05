How Spike Proteins are Transmitted from the VAXXED to the UnVaxxed - Dr. Alim Explains

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Dr. Abdul Alim Muhammad describes the mechanism of action of the transmission of spike proteins (prions) from the vaccinated to the unvaccinated. This informal interview occurred in the early stages of the PLANdemic after the kill-shots first began to be administered.
Dr. Abdul Alim Muhammad, MD
https://www.clocktree.com/practice/drabdulalimmuhammadmd/profile/intro
SOURCE:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-abdul-alim-muhammad-on-spike-proteins-prions_hRljlXsBW7wnOVH.html
MURDER BY INJECTION - The Story of the Medical Conspiracy Against America - Eustace Mullins (1988)
https://freedomschool.us/murder-by-injection-eustace-mullins.pdf