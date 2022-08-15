PastorRuth: InJustice, Civil War, Jan 6 Patriots, Conservatives, Parents & Trump Supporters

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Lady Justice has no blindfold and her scale is weighted against Conservatives, Jan 6 POWs, Patriots, Parents, Conservatives and Trump Supporters. The Biden Luciferians are targeting their political opponents! Anyone awake and not woke, God-fearing, Bible Believing and patriotic, or parents wanting to protect their children from CRT, those who want truth over Media Propaganda, and anyone who voted for Trump are their target. BUT GOD....What does God say in His Word (Isaiah 5 and 59) and what will HE and His Son Yeshua do about it? Soon their prophesied plan will unfold!