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“Powers of Darkness” at Play with Coming Digital Dollar, It’s Game Over says Doug Casey
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155 views • March 18, 2022
“Powers of Darkness” at Play with Coming Digital Dollar, It’s Game Over says Doug Casey
The U.S. dollar has been at increasing danger for decades and has gotten to a critical level," says Doug Casey, New York Times best-selling author and host of the Doug Casey's Take podcast. Casey explains to our Daniela Cambone that the U.S. government is, "terminally bankrupt," and faces severe danger by digging the deficit hole deeper. "I think we're going to back to gold," as a replacement for the dollar he says. “It’s best to use a neutral currency, one that can't be inflated out of existence or closed down," due to foreign policy sanctions, he continues. Casey believes the "Great Reset" has started with the Covid-19 pandemic, and more crises to come will direct more power to governments for greater control of populations. The digital dollar is going to happen, "and is going to be one of the biggest disasters that's ever been visited upon people," Casey asserts. I am bullish on Uranium and I think it's, "the safest, cheapest and cleanest form of mass power generation," Casey concludes.
Join Daniela Cambone's exclusive community ➡️ https://danielacambone.com
The U.S. dollar has been at increasing danger for decades and has gotten to a critical level," says Doug Casey, New York Times best-selling author and host of the Doug Casey's Take podcast. Casey explains to our Daniela Cambone that the U.S. government is, "terminally bankrupt," and faces severe danger by digging the deficit hole deeper. "I think we're going to back to gold," as a replacement for the dollar he says. “It’s best to use a neutral currency, one that can't be inflated out of existence or closed down," due to foreign policy sanctions, he continues. Casey believes the "Great Reset" has started with the Covid-19 pandemic, and more crises to come will direct more power to governments for greater control of populations. The digital dollar is going to happen, "and is going to be one of the biggest disasters that's ever been visited upon people," Casey asserts. I am bullish on Uranium and I think it's, "the safest, cheapest and cleanest form of mass power generation," Casey concludes.
Join Daniela Cambone's exclusive community ➡️ https://danielacambone.com
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