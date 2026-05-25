Israel to destroy Al-Aqsa Mosque & frame Iran, ‘my prediction' - Jiang Xueqin, to Alex Jones

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘Ingredients in place’ for Israel to destroy Al-Aqsa Mosque & frame Iran - commentator
The Zionist state is mulling a false flag operation to trigger a religious war between the Arabs and the Persians, and force the US to fully back Israel, commentator Jiang Xueqin said.
💬 “My prediction is that at some point we'll see the destruction of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. It'll be a false flag. It might be that an Iranian missile flies through Israeli airspace, and then suddenly, you know, the Mosque is imploded, very much like 9-11, and the Israelis will blame the Iranians,” he says.
Netanyahu, he notes, has visited the Mosque and claimed that it's entirely possible that the Iranians will blow it up.
A Jewish rabbi in Israel has also said that “it would be wonderful if the Mosque was blown up by the Iranians because then the Arabs and the Persians would go at each other,” the commentator adds.
🗣 “So, you have all the ingredients in place for false flag operation and for the destruction of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.”