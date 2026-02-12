BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Buffaloed Fans, NY Corruption, Fuentes, Gary Wayne, ICE OUT, Gun-Grabbers, JEWS, Vaccines
Resistance Rising
130 followers
0
13 views • 1 day ago

RR 2026-02-10 #262

Resistance Rising #262: 10 February 2026

 

Topic list:
* The CATHOLIC BILLIONAIRE scam of Stupidball in Buffalo.
* Cuomo son of Cuomo replaced by Hochul: the FAR-LEFT LOCK of TYRANNY by FEUDAL CATHOLICISM.
* Fredo on friends of Jeff—“Who CARES?!”
* The CATHOLIC story of “dying with dignity”.
* Hochul & hubby RAKING it in while spending NY taxdollars like its THEIRS.
* The Nick Fuentes “gay sex tape”.
* Fuentes is OBVIOUSLY a joker aping and lampooning the Right...but for whom?
* Gary Wayne is a JESUIT.
* Judge-ette blocks PR Mexipornia’s ICE OUT anti-mask law: you’ll never guess why.
* The contract of the Watchman on the Wall.
* Who is behind the push to ban online ammunition sales?
* Kashyap Patel pulls a Jeanine Pirro: how to sniff out a false flag.
* JARED KUSHNER IS RUNNING TRUMP FOR ISRAEL!!!
* Fox29 wants you to know the Frost Montessori school is snowed out!
* Johnny comes clean: here’s what he was forced to do to protect his pets from MANDATORY vaccination.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

·         Odysee (also LIVE):
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

·         Rumble (also LIVE):
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

·         BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

·         Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

 

Resistance Rising on Telegram
https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

 

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram
https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5

Keywords
false flagcorruptionchurchcatholicvaticanjesuitspedophileromejohnny cirucci
