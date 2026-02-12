Buffaloed Fans, NY Corruption, Fuentes, Gary Wayne, ICE OUT, Gun-Grabbers, JEWS, Vaccines

RR 2026-02-10 #262

Resistance Rising #262: 10 February 2026

Topic list:

* The CATHOLIC BILLIONAIRE scam of Stupidball in Buffalo.

* Cuomo son of Cuomo replaced by Hochul: the FAR-LEFT LOCK of TYRANNY by FEUDAL CATHOLICISM.

* Fredo on friends of Jeff—“Who CARES?!”

* The CATHOLIC story of “dying with dignity”.

* Hochul & hubby RAKING it in while spending NY taxdollars like its THEIRS.

* The Nick Fuentes “gay sex tape”.

* Fuentes is OBVIOUSLY a joker aping and lampooning the Right...but for whom?

* Gary Wayne is a JESUIT.

* Judge-ette blocks PR Mexipornia’s ICE OUT anti-mask law: you’ll never guess why.

* The contract of the Watchman on the Wall.

* Who is behind the push to ban online ammunition sales?

* Kashyap Patel pulls a Jeanine Pirro: how to sniff out a false flag.

* JARED KUSHNER IS RUNNING TRUMP FOR ISRAEL!!!

* Fox29 wants you to know the Frost Montessori school is snowed out!

* Johnny comes clean: here’s what he was forced to do to protect his pets from MANDATORY vaccination.

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

· Odysee (also LIVE):

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

· Rumble (also LIVE):

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

· BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

· Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Resistance Rising on Telegram

https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram

https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5