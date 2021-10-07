I'll Give A Million (1938)

Starring Warner Baxter, Marjorie Weaver, Peter Lorre, John Carradine, and a host of other great players.



This entertaining oldie from way, way back stared Warner Baxter, Marjorie Weaver and Peter Lorre. It's amusing to see Peter Lorre not playing the role of the villain that we were so used to seeing him play.



The story is a romantic comedy that involves a disillusioned millionaire, Tony Newlander (played by Warner Baxter), and a badly timed chance meeting with a tramp known as Monteau, The Dope (who else than Peter Lorre) and Jean Hofmann (played by Marjorie Weaver) who is the romantic interest.



Tony trades his clothes with Monteau as the tramp sleeps and goes out into the streets of Paris, confident that his disguise will not attract attention to himself by the hangers-on and spongers that have been part of his life due to his wealth.



Just like my favourite saying, "What could go wrong?"



Without giving anything else away, this is a crazy, but enjoyable film worth watching if you're a fan of old movies.

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