Wild Wild West: Only one way to SPREAD information… anything else is WEAPONIZATION - part 2 clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
28 views • 7 months ago

Wild Wild West: Only one way to SPREAD information… anything else is WEAPONIZATION

RT's Description:

America really doesn't like it when someone highlights a point of view they don't agree with. There is only their CORRECT information, everything else is weaponization...

Adding: what happened a few days ago.

From RT News:

20 armed FBI agents raided the home of an RT employee in the U.S.

For security reasons, the employee's name is not being disclosed. She worked in Miami, where law enforcement came to her house around 5 a.m. The employee was asleep at the time. They did not allow her to get dressed. She was beaten and searched.

"They searched her whole body first. I don't know what they were looking for; they had a separate warrant specifically for a body search. They touched everything, let's put it that way," a colleague said.

After the search, she was interrogated for about five hours:

"They were asking all kinds of nonsense, to be honest. Like, what kind of person is Margarita [Simonyan] — good or bad? They asked if Margarita had ever met Putin. And when? I said: 'Well, Google it.' They even asked what she likes to eat..."

They also asked questions about RT's First Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Elizaveta Brodskaya, and Deputy Director of English-language Broadcasting, Andrey Kiyashko: who they are and what they do. Law enforcement checked communications with them, demanding she unlock her phone for this. All gadgets were seized after the search.

The FBI was particularly interested in RT columnist and former U.S. intelligence officer Scott Ritter. He had also been raided previously.

Additionally, according to the employee, they asked questions about RT's funding and whether the channel receives money from the Kremlin.

No formal charges were filed. It was only revealed that the RT employee is listed as a suspect in some case.

She had to leave the U.S. for her own safety. The Russian consul helped her purchase a plane ticket, and she flew to Russia via a third country. Once there, she told her colleagues: "One of the FBI agents was a former ballerina and said she loves Russian ballet. I told her that their ballet in the States is crap."

Earlier, the U.S. imposed new sanctions against Russian media. The sanctions affected the media group "Rossiya Segodnya," RIA Novosti, RT, Sputnik, Ruptly, Margarita Simonyan, and RT employees Elizaveta Brodskaya, Anton Anisimov, and Andrey Kiyashko.





Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
