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DAVID CLEMENTS COMES TO BUFFALO AND DISCUSSION ELECTION FRAUD AND HOW TO RESTORE ELECTION INTEGRITY
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11 views • February 19, 2022
Saturday, February 19, 2022
David Clements came to town last night, Friday, February 18, 2022 to discuss exactly what has been happening in all of our elections, and the rampant fraud that exist. He came all the way in from New Mexico to share this information with all of us, as well as strategies and action items we can start working on right away to restore election integrity in every one of our elections.
It was an unexpected opportunity I had to be there with David, and it was an honor to meet with him and discuss his work, as the inherent challenges associated with being a hero warrior of God.
His efforts and work have been tireless and gained him an audience with Mike Lindell and President Trump. We applaud David's efforts and will be there for and with him to support him and his work in every way we can.
Thank you very much to the team of amazing people that worked to bring David to our area and share his message and story with hundreds of people in our area, and across the country.
Let's make sure we do everything we can to honor David's efforts and work hard to do everything we can to restore election integrity. It starts one person and action at a time to make change.
We here at The Experience Media appreciate you trusting us to deliver to you, news you can trust. News that you can rely on. News that you know has been vetted and screened. News that gets you to ask questions of those in our community who are doing wrong and injuring others, and depriving them of happiness.
"Putting people, and their stories, first"
Pete Harding
The Experience Media
All Rights Reserved
Find our videos on: Bitchute.com Rumble.com
Watch Live Daily at 7a and 5p on: Telegram
Email: [email protected]
David Clements came to town last night, Friday, February 18, 2022 to discuss exactly what has been happening in all of our elections, and the rampant fraud that exist. He came all the way in from New Mexico to share this information with all of us, as well as strategies and action items we can start working on right away to restore election integrity in every one of our elections.
It was an unexpected opportunity I had to be there with David, and it was an honor to meet with him and discuss his work, as the inherent challenges associated with being a hero warrior of God.
His efforts and work have been tireless and gained him an audience with Mike Lindell and President Trump. We applaud David's efforts and will be there for and with him to support him and his work in every way we can.
Thank you very much to the team of amazing people that worked to bring David to our area and share his message and story with hundreds of people in our area, and across the country.
Let's make sure we do everything we can to honor David's efforts and work hard to do everything we can to restore election integrity. It starts one person and action at a time to make change.
We here at The Experience Media appreciate you trusting us to deliver to you, news you can trust. News that you can rely on. News that you know has been vetted and screened. News that gets you to ask questions of those in our community who are doing wrong and injuring others, and depriving them of happiness.
"Putting people, and their stories, first"
Pete Harding
The Experience Media
All Rights Reserved
Find our videos on: Bitchute.com Rumble.com
Watch Live Daily at 7a and 5p on: Telegram
Email: [email protected]
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