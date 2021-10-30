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Dr. McCullough: Even with Benefit of the Doubt The Vaccine is More Dangerous than COVID-19
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61 views • October 30, 2021
Original Video Source --> https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-the-vaccine-is-more-dangerous-than-covid-19-dr-peter-mccullough/5759522
A stunning video featuring American cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough asks the question: Why are we vaccinating people against COVID-19 — particularly when we have adequate, safe, available treatments for the infection?
Selected excerpts from the 28-minute video interview with McCollough include graphics showing vaccination numbers and how deaths spiked in several different countries after the COVID-19 vaccination program began in each country.
Specifically, a study published in September 2021 shows there are five times the number of deaths attributable to each inoculation versus those attributable to COVID-19 in the most vulnerable 65 and plus demographic. If that’s not enough to wave red flags over the continuation of this vaccination program, there are plenty more points highlighted in the interview.
“I’m a doctor. I’m an internist and cardiologist,” McCullough says. “I’ve had a woman die of the COVID-19 vaccine … She developed blood clots throughout her body. She required hospitalization. She required intravenous blood thinners. She was ravaged. She had neurologic damage.” The woman went home using a walker and taking blood thinners, but a month later she was dead.
McCullough had another fully vaccinated patient who received the booster shot — and still got COVID. The film also points out that CDC and FDA are running the program with no transparency, with no safety monitoring board — usually a part of every vaccine program — and no human ethics committee.
“To this day, the patients who get hospitalized are largely those who receive no early care at home,” McCullough says. “They’re either denied care or they don’t know about it, and they end up dying. The vast majority of people who die, die in the hospital, they don’t die at home. And the reason they end up in the hospital, it’s typically two weeks of lack of treatment, and you can’t let a fatal illness brew for two weeks at home with no treatment, and then start treatment very late in the hospital. It’s not going to work.”
A huge sticking point is that there are effective, readily available, approved treatments for COVID-19 that health leaders are largely ignoring, such as monoclonal antibody infusions, that can prevent hospitalizations. “This is not renegade medicine,” McCullough says. “This is what patients should have. This is the correct thing.”
SOURCE: GlobalResearch October 26, 2021
See also: https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/medicine/vaers-admits-fewer-than-1-of-vaccine-adverse-events-are-reported/
A stunning video featuring American cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough asks the question: Why are we vaccinating people against COVID-19 — particularly when we have adequate, safe, available treatments for the infection?
Selected excerpts from the 28-minute video interview with McCollough include graphics showing vaccination numbers and how deaths spiked in several different countries after the COVID-19 vaccination program began in each country.
Specifically, a study published in September 2021 shows there are five times the number of deaths attributable to each inoculation versus those attributable to COVID-19 in the most vulnerable 65 and plus demographic. If that’s not enough to wave red flags over the continuation of this vaccination program, there are plenty more points highlighted in the interview.
“I’m a doctor. I’m an internist and cardiologist,” McCullough says. “I’ve had a woman die of the COVID-19 vaccine … She developed blood clots throughout her body. She required hospitalization. She required intravenous blood thinners. She was ravaged. She had neurologic damage.” The woman went home using a walker and taking blood thinners, but a month later she was dead.
McCullough had another fully vaccinated patient who received the booster shot — and still got COVID. The film also points out that CDC and FDA are running the program with no transparency, with no safety monitoring board — usually a part of every vaccine program — and no human ethics committee.
“To this day, the patients who get hospitalized are largely those who receive no early care at home,” McCullough says. “They’re either denied care or they don’t know about it, and they end up dying. The vast majority of people who die, die in the hospital, they don’t die at home. And the reason they end up in the hospital, it’s typically two weeks of lack of treatment, and you can’t let a fatal illness brew for two weeks at home with no treatment, and then start treatment very late in the hospital. It’s not going to work.”
A huge sticking point is that there are effective, readily available, approved treatments for COVID-19 that health leaders are largely ignoring, such as monoclonal antibody infusions, that can prevent hospitalizations. “This is not renegade medicine,” McCullough says. “This is what patients should have. This is the correct thing.”
SOURCE: GlobalResearch October 26, 2021
See also: https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/medicine/vaers-admits-fewer-than-1-of-vaccine-adverse-events-are-reported/
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