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Imran Khan of Pakistan Prime Minister, Accuses US Politics of Plot Against Him, to Oust Him for taking more Russian Side - Amid No-Confidence Vote. US CONTROL Just Did That Moments Ago. RT 040922
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60 views • April 09, 2022
Pakistan's PM alleges that a 'foreign country' is seeking to oust him from power ahead of a postponed no-confidence vote
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