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Will the United Nations soon become a bona fide world government? Will the UN Charter be revised or even replaced? Here at the John Stone Club i’ve been doing extensive research during the past two years on plans for UN reform and have recently come across some interesting documents. This video is a quick introduction to what i hope will become a series of videos or even a documentary film on the topic.
Works cited:
https://ggin.stimson.org/event/un-charter-day/
https://ggin.stimson.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/UN-Charter-Day-26-June-2022-.pdf