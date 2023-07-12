Create New Account
FBI Director Wray Gets Offended When Rep Chip Roy Calls FBI Tyrannical
GalacticStorm
2059 Subscribers
130 views
Published 20 hours ago

FBI Director Chris Wray Gets Offended When Rep Chip Roy Calls FBI Tyrannical

Rep Chip Roy: "Your job is to protect the American people from a tyrannical FBI storming the home of an American family."

Christopher Wray: "I could not disagree more with your description of the FBI as tyrannical.”


https://rumble.com/v2zn06s-fbi-director-gets-offended-when-rep-chip-roy-calls-fbi-tyrannical.html

Keywords
rep chip roycongressional hearingdir chris wray

