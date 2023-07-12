FBI Director Wray Gets Offended When Rep Chip Roy Calls FBI Tyrannical

FBI Director Chris Wray Gets Offended When Rep Chip Roy Calls FBI Tyrannical

Rep Chip Roy: "Your job is to protect the American people from a tyrannical FBI storming the home of an American family."

Christopher Wray: "I could not disagree more with your description of the FBI as tyrannical.”





https://rumble.com/v2zn06s-fbi-director-gets-offended-when-rep-chip-roy-calls-fbi-tyrannical.html