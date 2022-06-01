© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Mayor of the Liberated Kupyansk Explained the Reasons for his Defection to the Side of the People and Russia. - SBU Now, Has Picked Up His Daughter. 060122
Follow
4
Share
Report
130 views • June 01, 2022
The mayor of the liberated Kupyansk explained the reasons for his defection to the side of the people and Russia:
“From the first day, the Russian military bribed with their behavior through “thank you” and “please.” The riots and looting that began in the city were removed by the Russian military,” said Gennady Matsegora.
The mayor also spoke about the energy blockade of Kupyansk by Ukraine. The Russian military helped with the reconnection of electricity. Now the capacity has been increased at high-voltage line enterprises serving Kupyansk and seven other settlements in the Izyum district.
Ukrainian propaganda previously reported that Matsegora allegedly "fled to Russia." It turned out to be another fake - the mayor of Kupyansk in his post
“From the first day, the Russian military bribed with their behavior through “thank you” and “please.” The riots and looting that began in the city were removed by the Russian military,” said Gennady Matsegora.
The mayor also spoke about the energy blockade of Kupyansk by Ukraine. The Russian military helped with the reconnection of electricity. Now the capacity has been increased at high-voltage line enterprises serving Kupyansk and seven other settlements in the Izyum district.
Ukrainian propaganda previously reported that Matsegora allegedly "fled to Russia." It turned out to be another fake - the mayor of Kupyansk in his post
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.