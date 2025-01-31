BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Uncovering the Luciferian Blackmail System - Interview with Joachim Hagopian
3 months ago

Joachim Hagopian has written five massive books of research on child abuse, ritual child sacrifice, pedophilia and all these unthinkable perversions pervading positions of power in our world. He joins us to share weighty facts about pedophilia in the political and military system of North America, as well as the entertainment industry. Make sure to check out the sources linked below this video for more information on the subjects Hagopian brings up. Speak about this and share! Help us shine a light into this darkest side of our controllers so that the forces that have taken them hostage and are torturing humanity can finally be overcome for good.

