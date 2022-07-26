7.26.22 Patriot Streetfighter w/ NEW Editor in Chief of GEORGE Relaunch, Gene Ho Trump Photographer

LA Celebrity Photographer Gene Ho became the photographer for Donald Trump during the 2016 Election cycle, discovered the amazing side of him, supported him and then lost everything over supporting the man he was taught to hate. THEN... became the Editor in Chief of the relaunched "George", the mantle once held by JFK Jr.

For the debut on Sept. 1st 2022 register @register at https://www.georgeonline.com/

Get Gene's book about Trump, "Trump-ography" at https://www.trump-ography.com/

Operation Tomahawk has gained massive action from "We The People" who want to join a this war in a way that allows a simple redirect of their weekly/monthly expenditures away from the Big Box store (Walmart, Target, etc.) poison production corporations (most all brand name products) that are controlled by Black Rock, State Street & Vanguard with natural products from our first identified American Factory Consumer Direct manufacturer of natural replacement household products who has the infrastructure to handle this capacity explosion.

VISIT http://www.tomahawkswitch.com

To be on the front line of Mike Jaco's Operation Tomahawk Team launching on June 27 visit the link above then email Scott directly at [email protected] if interested in being a facilitator for Mike Jaco

To Follow All Patriot Streetfighter broadcasts go to PatriotStreetfighter.com where you will find the links to YT, Rumble, Brighteon & Bitchute. Also on American Media Periscope.

Buy Gold, Buy Silver

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NEW PSF Collagen Product Developed by Health Ranger Mike Adams PSFHealth.com

Dr. Christina Rahm, PhD. Big Pharma Formation Scientist and CEO bring ROOT brand engineered nutraceutical formula to combat the bioweapon

For FREE Satellite Phone go to PSFSatphone.com

For All Things Scott McKay & Patriot Streetfighter

https://patriotstreetfighter.com

PSF Gear, PSF Wellness Line, Silver/Gold

Scott McKay is the host/creator of "The Tipping Point" on Revolution.Radio in Studio B on Monday's @ 8-10pm EST. He is also the creator of the Patriot Streetfighter podcast where the very first episode explaining the military operation behind the 2020 Presidential Election put him into YT censoring stardom as it went viral worldwide.

The Patriot Streetfighter warfare platform is taking shape. Check out https://patriotstreetfighter.com. We will be adding an email list so all will get notifications to upcoming online events. More coming soon.

Donate to the Patriot Streetfighter Mission & Upcoming National Tour https://PatriotStreetfighter.com OR https://bit.ly/patriotsriseup

Where to find me: Please Follow on these backup channels

Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/TheTippingPointRadio

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3?page=1

Bitchute

https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio

http://revolution.radio/

"The Tipping Point" LIVE radio show Mondays 8-10pm EST

in STUDIO B (Mobile device tilt sideways to landscape view for STUDIO B) Call-in listeners 641-793-7038)