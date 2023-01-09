Battles in Soledar - PMC 'Wagner' Fighters seek to take Control of the city Administration - Footage from UKR side.

Battles in Soledar: PMC "Wagner" fighters seek to take control of the city administration
This was announced by the founder of the company Evgeny Prigozhin.
Footage from the Ukrainian side.
In this video, Ukrainian servicemen are in the city administration area, which confirms the words of Prigozhin.
It is reported that fierce battles are going on in Soledar for the building of the local administration. In fact, these are battles for the liberation of the center of Soledar.
Soledar City Council is also located near the administration. To the north, the enemy is still holding out in the area of the State Enterprise "Artyomsol" and part of high-rise buildings.
