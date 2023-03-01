Once The Writing Is Over Collection

Once The Writing Is Over
On A Boat Sitting On My Shore
On A Few Hours Left In Today
Our Love Is Too Precious To Change
Elizabeth Vitale, EVitale Stories
https://www.elizabethvitale.com
