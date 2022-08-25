Was the Moon Landing Faked? | Alex Stein Vs MCToon on Modern Day Debate

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Was the Moon Landing Faked? | Alex Stein Vs MCToon on Modern Day Debatehttps://youtu.be/w93n9gkIRVY
crackerwv The Invisible Man, [8/24/2022 10:28 PM]
Oh...and you HAVE to hear Alex Stein LOLOLOLOLLLLLL
Did you know that Alex Stein went on McToon?
🤣🤣🤣🤣
You have to hear that shit...lmao
McToon rage quit