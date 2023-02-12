Mitschuld der Medien am Krieg

Julien Assange meint in seiner Aussage, dass Kriege fast immer das Ergebnis medialer Lügen sind. Die Bevölkerung muss manipuliert werden, damit sie einen Krieg will. Ohne diese mediale Unterstützung der Regierungspropaganda könnten Kriege schneller zu Ende sein. Frieden ist demnach das Ergebnis guter und friedensliebender Medien.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.