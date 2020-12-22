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Chicken lays an egg In my wife’s lap.
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338 views • December 22, 2020
This chicken is the friendliest chicken we’ve ever had. She sits in my wife’s lap very often but this time she decided to lay an egg in her lap. Turn it up load so you can hear the bird grunting while she is trying to push it out.
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