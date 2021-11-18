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Nicole Atkins - "Mind Eraser" (Live from Memphis Ice) - Music Video [Rock / Soul]
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60 views • November 18, 2021
"Mind Eraser" recorded live at Memphis Magnetic Studios in Memphis, TN for the live album "Memphis Ice" out December 10th.
New Jersey-bred singer/songwriter playing a mix of Americana, 60's, and indie rock
Her influences include 1950's crooner music, 1960's psychedelia, soul music, and the Brill Building style of writing
Website: https://www.nicoleatkins.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7-lRUDTlQuCXzIpefqRjnw
Bandcamp: https://nicoleatkins.bandcamp.com/
Pre Order "Memphis Ice" Vinyl + Film Stream Tickets here: https://momenthouse.com/nicoleatkins
Listen to "Memphis Ice:: https://link.singlelock.com/memphisice
New Jersey-bred singer/songwriter playing a mix of Americana, 60's, and indie rock
Her influences include 1950's crooner music, 1960's psychedelia, soul music, and the Brill Building style of writing
Website: https://www.nicoleatkins.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7-lRUDTlQuCXzIpefqRjnw
Bandcamp: https://nicoleatkins.bandcamp.com/
Pre Order "Memphis Ice" Vinyl + Film Stream Tickets here: https://momenthouse.com/nicoleatkins
Listen to "Memphis Ice:: https://link.singlelock.com/memphisice
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