The Truth About Carbon Dioxide | Annette and Graham Henry

Carbon Dioxide frequently has negative connotations but in the context of breathing it performs a vital role which is mostly overlooked. In this presentation Annette and Graham will set the record straight and explain how and why CO² is integral to our respiratory wellbeing.





Annette and Graham discuss:





If all you really know about breathing is that ‘it happens’ then you’re not alone. Beyond that, some acknowledge the biomechanics of breathing or, in other words, diaphragmatic breathing, sometimes also known as belly breathing. And there’s some awareness too, of the respiratory rate, especially in the context of slow breathing. But there are three dimensions of breathing and they’re all vital if we want to breathe so optimally and naturally that we give ourselves the best chance of restorative sleep, we can face life with relative calm, and we can perform at our best both physically and mentally. One of these dimensions, the biochemistry, is typically overlooked and yet without it the other two may be of minimal value or even overly challenging.





This workshop will examine the biochemical dimension.





Is CO² really just a waste gas, or does it have a role to play in our breathing and subsequently our health?

What happens when we hold our breath?

What happens if we hyperventilate?

Why is low-level, persistent hyperventilation a problem? And why do so many of us do it?





You will be shown how to test your own breathing efficiency in this workshop using a simple test and how best to train your breathing to make adjustments to your own biochemical response using an exercise that you can practise more or less anywhere.





ANNETTE AND GRAHAM’S SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS





Website: https://www.henryandhenryeu.com/breathingspace





Facebook and Instagram as The Vegan Breathing Coaches:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100094097044690

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/theveganbreathingcoaches/





FFS SOCIAL MEDIA LINKS

Website: https://ffspeakeasy.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ffspeakeasy

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/ffspeakeasy

Locals: https://locals.com/member/ffspeakeasy

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ffspeakeasy/

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@ffspeakeasy

Telegram: https://t.me/+QbnFr5WeXaxjZTRk

Telegram Community: https://t.me/fearfreecommunitychat





Disclaimer: Fear-free Speakeasy (FFS) holds space for activities, events, and presentations. Responsibility for the content is that of the individual guest(s), and presenter(s) and not FFS as an organisation. If you decide to make contact with, take the advice of, or, use the products or services of, any presenter, guest, or fellow participant, it is your choice and it is your responsibility to have due diligence and do your own research. FFS hold no liability or responsibility. Any information provided here is not intended as medical advice.