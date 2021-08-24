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This Might Look Funny
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40 views • August 24, 2021
This might look funny to us, wait until people see what the devil has planned for the world and church.
Matthew 15:14
King James Version
14 Let them alone: they be blind leaders of the blind. And if the blind lead the blind, both shall fall into the ditch.
Matthew 15:14
King James Version
14 Let them alone: they be blind leaders of the blind. And if the blind lead the blind, both shall fall into the ditch.
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