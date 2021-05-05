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The Meron Tragedy-30April2021 Lag B’Omer 5781 Rabbi Lazer Brody
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31 views • May 05, 2021
Posted 30April2021 Emuna Beams "The Meron Tragedy, April 30, 2021 - Lag B'Omer, 5781": https://www.brodyhealth.com/2021/04/the-meron-tragedy-april-30-2021-lag-bomer-5781.html
This 18-minute video podcast is all about the Meron Tragedy, one of Israel's worst civilian disasters ever, where 45 have been killed and many others still fighting for their lives.
Stop the fighting, Sinat Chinam (Baseless Hatred, intramural hatred)
This 18-minute video podcast is all about the Meron Tragedy, one of Israel's worst civilian disasters ever, where 45 have been killed and many others still fighting for their lives.
Stop the fighting, Sinat Chinam (Baseless Hatred, intramural hatred)
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