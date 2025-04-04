Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of special military operation as of 29 March to 4 April 2025

💥 From 29 March to 4 April 2025, the Russian Armed Forces have carried out seven group strikes by high-precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, as a result of which the infrastructure of military airfields, a missile and space industry enterprise, command posts, workshops and storage areas of strike drones have been hit.

In addition, ammunition depots, explosives-producing facilities as well as temporary deployment areas of the Security Service of Ukraine, Ukrainian armed formations and foreign mercenaries have been engaged.

💥Over the past week, units of the Sever Group of Forces continued to eliminate AFU formations on the territory of Kursk region.

🛫 Air and drone strikes, and artillery hit manpower and hardware of a mechanised brigade, three air assault brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and a territorial defence brigade.

💥In Kharkov and Belgorod directions, units of three mechanised brigades, a motorised infantry brigade, an unmanned aerial system brigade, two assault regiments of the AFU, a marine brigade, and three territorial defence brigades were hit.

▪️During week, in the Sever Group's area of responsibility, the enemy lost over 1,910 troops, 4 tanks, 34 armoured fighting vehicles, and 72 motor vehicles. 18 field artillery guns, 3 electronic warfare stations, and two ammo depots were eliminated.

📍Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the tactical situation. The Russian Armed Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of three mech'd brigades, two assault brigades of the AFU, a territorial defence brigade, and a border guard detachment.

▪️Enemy lost more than 1,505 troops, 5 tanks, 18 armoured fighting vehicles including ten U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers.

32 motor vehics, 36 field artill guns including 15 Western-made artill pieces, 13 electronic warfare stations, and 12 field ammo depots were eliminated.

🚩The Yug GOFs liberated Panteleymonovka and Rozovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 Russian formations engaged seven mech'd brigades, two jaeger brigades, a motorised infantry brig, a mountain assault brig, an airmobile brig, an assault brig, a regiment of UAVs of the AFU, a territorial defence brig, two national guard brigs, the Lyut Brig of the Nat'l Police of Ukraine, and the Azov special forces brig.

▪️AFU lost up to 1,975 troops, seven tanks, 21 armoured fighting vehicles including five M113 armoured personnel carriers, and a U.S.-made HMMWV armoured vehicle. 36 motor vehicles, 11 field artillery guns, two electronic warfare stations, and 4 field ammo depots were eliminated.

🚩The Tsentr GOFs liberated Zaporozhye and Uspenovka (DPR).

💥 Russian units damaged manpower & hardware of four mech'd brigs, two assault brigs, an infantry brig, an airmobile brig, a jaeger brig, 2 drone brigs, an assault regiment of the AFU, a marine brig, 2 nat'l guard brigs, & the Omega special forces detachment.

▪️AFU losses amounted to more than 3,150 troops, 7 tanks including two German-made Leopard tanks, 19 armoured fighting vehicles including two French-made VAB armoured personnel carriers, an M113 armoured personnel carrier, and a U.S.-made HMMWV armoured vehicle. 39 motor vehicles and 27 artillery guns were neutralised including 3 Western-made artill pieces.

🚩 The Vostok GOFs advanced into the depths of the enemy's defence and liberated Razliv and Veseloye (DPR).

💥Russian elements hit formations of a tank brigade, 3 mech'd brigs, an infantry brig, a mountain assault brig, a jaeger brig, and an airmobile brig of the AFU, a marine brig, two territorial defence brigs, and a nat'l guard brigs.

▪️AFU losses to more than 945 troops, 3 tanks, an armoured fighting vehic, 16 motor vehics, and 18 field artill guns including 2 Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artill systs. 4 electronic warfare stations were eliminated.

🚩Dnepr Group liberated Shcherbaki and Lobkovoye (Zaporozhye reg).

💥The Russian Armed Forces inflicted losses on the manpower and hardware of 3 mech'd brigs, a mountain assault brig, three coastal defence brigs of the AFU, & 2 territorial defence brigs.

▪️AFU lost more than 435 troops, a tank, four armoured fighting vehics including a U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carrier, 26 motor vehics, & 2 field artill guns. 7 electronic warfare stations, 10 ammo & fuel depots have been eliminated.

🔎 In past week, AD systems have shot down 15 JDAM guided bombs, four U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, one Uragan projectile, as well as 895 fixed-wing UAVs.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the SMO the AFU lost:

▫️660 aircraft,

▫️283 helicopters,

▫️49,774 unmanned aerial vehicles,

▫️601 anti-aircraft missile systems,

▫️22,689 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles,

▫️1,534 MLRS combat vehicles,

▫️23,221 field artillery guns and mortars,

▫️33,696 units of support military vehicles have been neutralised.