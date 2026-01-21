BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
How to Avoid Drinking Glyphosate/"Roundup," Maximize Intracellular Hydration, & MORE!
Video going over a wide variety of topics related to water & hydration. To view all the things mentioned (& much MORE) all on 1 document, visit any of the below:


https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture


tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare


tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll


https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma

To be able to have the $ to drink pure, re-mineralized, & restructured h20, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, & schedule a time freedom coaching session -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100x & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the network/Multi-Level marketing (MLM) industry as the best business model that COULD get U to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 yrs-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching


& leave me a VM at


786.441.2727


c: 305.297.9360

1+800.250.8975

To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, & "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE," visit:


https://tinyurl.com/CircadianMitoHouse


OR


https://tinyurl.com/TeslaPassiveHouse


& watch:

https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo

To learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore

tinyurl.com/3PillarsOfHealthStore

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionShop

To learn all about water purity & maximizing intracellular hydration, visit any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/h2oForDummies

https://tinyurl.com/WaterChemistryForDummies

https://Linktr.ee/h20forDummies

https://tinyurl.com/IntracellularHydration

Re-mineralize your distilled h20 w/ sea salt that's CONFIRMED to be free of microplastics by:

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxiSalt

(should redirect to: Bio-mats.com/danny OR Biomats.com/danny-tseng)

by

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway

Kill microorganisms in your suspect water by pouring 3 to 7 fl. oz. of 200 ppm of hypochlorous acid made by:

https://TryHypo.com/howtodieofnothing

per gallon of grey h20 & let sit for 10+ mins. View COVID-19 test results, their pool flyer, & MORE at:

https://Linktr.ee/SafeSanitizer

$AVE 10% by applying code:

HOWTODIEOFNOTHING

at https://bit.ly/TryHypo

OR

TryHypo.com

View 35 Benefits & Reasons to Become a HypoChlorous Customer & Affiliate at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/WhyJoinTryHypo

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveAndResidualIncome

tinyurl.com/DisruptTheCleaningIndustry

For built-to-last a lifetime (w/ regular de-scaling), USA-made stainless steel residential & commercial/industrial h20 distillers, visit

https://mypurewater.com/?sld=howtodieofnothing

& enter my affiliate discount code:

howtodieofnothing

To share, use:

tinyurl.com/ThePurestWater

Magnetize your h20 by placing it on top of magnetic mattresses by

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep

This is my shortened

https://magneticosleep.com/?affiliates=35

affiliate link. $AVE 15% by applying discount code:

DANNY

I highly recommend their 20 gauss Super Sleep System

To view a list of benefits & health conditions helped by sleeping on their mattresses, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepEbrochure

OR


https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepbrochure


To listen to retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse's MagneticoSleep testimonial, watch:


https://tinyurl.com/DrKruseMagneticoSleepVideo


Restructure your distilled water w/ the Analemma-Water "wand," whole-home device, garden hose attachment, & water bottle by:


https://www.analemma-water.com/#a_aid=howtodieofnothing


For a deep dive into the mitochondrial benefits of drinking structured/coherent water, visit:


https://tinyurl.com/CoherentWater101


OR


https://tinyurl.com/StructuredWaterBenefits


To help others hydrate really well by becoming a FREE Analemma affiliate on my TEAM, fill-out:


https://www.analemma-water.com/pages/affiliate-signup/#a_aid=howtodieofnothing


OR


tinyurl.com/ShareStructuredWater


To raise the vibration of your drinking water, visit my 9% off BlueBottleLove (BBL) Ambassador link at:


https://bluebottlelove.com/?ref=howtodieofnothing

