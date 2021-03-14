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Humanism vs Transhumanism (Hobbs & Shaw) Part 2
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21 views • March 14, 2021
In part two I use Hobbs and Shaw to introduce Transhumanism and Eugenics and this Episode is 1hr 19mins because I didn't feel right to break it into 2 parts. Maybe later on I will release a full version that is about 1hr 35mins long.
Show Notes and links
Transhumanism
BioEdge: https://www.bioedge.org/bioethics/the-bizarre-transhumanist-fantasies-of-jeffrey-epstein/13158
Monkeys Control Robotic Arm With Brain Implants - https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/politics/2003/10/13/monkeys-control-robotic-arm-with-brain-implants/599e9164-e715-4b07-96e2-0fe8f81e8cb0/
Transhumanism and Healthy Life Extension – https://www.fightaging.org/archives/2002/11/transhumanism-and-healthy-life-extension-1/
The immortalist: Uploading the mind to a computer - BBC News https://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-35786771
Silicon Immortality: Downloading Consciousness into Computers – David Eagleman https://eagleman.com/updates/silicon-immortality-downloading-consciousness-into-computers/
This (The X-Files) - Wikipedia lone gun men in virtual heaven https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/This_(The_X-Files)
Eugenics
Jeffrey Epstein Hoped to Seed Human Race With His DNA - The New York Times (nytimes.com) https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/31/business/jeffrey-epstein-eugenics.html
Introduction to Eugenics - Genetics Generation (knowgenetics.org) https://knowgenetics.org/history-of-eugenics/
Transhumanism and Artificial Intelligence - AI Objectives https://www.aiobjectives.com/2019/12/04/beyond-the-thinking-transhumanism-and-artificial-intelligence/
Dr. Lee Merritt: The New American Interview, Medical Consent, Bioweapons & mRNA vaccine risks (bitchute.com) https://www.bitchute.com/video/eJGDoepOVHRk/
Bill Gates video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gc16H3uHKOA
Dr. Simone Gold
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Sg4oWWtVwSKm/
Show Notes and links
Transhumanism
BioEdge: https://www.bioedge.org/bioethics/the-bizarre-transhumanist-fantasies-of-jeffrey-epstein/13158
Monkeys Control Robotic Arm With Brain Implants - https://www.washingtonpost.com/archive/politics/2003/10/13/monkeys-control-robotic-arm-with-brain-implants/599e9164-e715-4b07-96e2-0fe8f81e8cb0/
Transhumanism and Healthy Life Extension – https://www.fightaging.org/archives/2002/11/transhumanism-and-healthy-life-extension-1/
The immortalist: Uploading the mind to a computer - BBC News https://www.bbc.com/news/magazine-35786771
Silicon Immortality: Downloading Consciousness into Computers – David Eagleman https://eagleman.com/updates/silicon-immortality-downloading-consciousness-into-computers/
This (The X-Files) - Wikipedia lone gun men in virtual heaven https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/This_(The_X-Files)
Eugenics
Jeffrey Epstein Hoped to Seed Human Race With His DNA - The New York Times (nytimes.com) https://www.nytimes.com/2019/07/31/business/jeffrey-epstein-eugenics.html
Introduction to Eugenics - Genetics Generation (knowgenetics.org) https://knowgenetics.org/history-of-eugenics/
Transhumanism and Artificial Intelligence - AI Objectives https://www.aiobjectives.com/2019/12/04/beyond-the-thinking-transhumanism-and-artificial-intelligence/
Dr. Lee Merritt: The New American Interview, Medical Consent, Bioweapons & mRNA vaccine risks (bitchute.com) https://www.bitchute.com/video/eJGDoepOVHRk/
Bill Gates video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gc16H3uHKOA
Dr. Simone Gold
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Sg4oWWtVwSKm/
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