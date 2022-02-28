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Doctors suspect a Transhuman Baby was just born that shows signs of DNA altered growth patterns and potential deformaties. I feel sorry for this baby and his parents.
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314 views • February 28, 2022
Wow if this is true - this is not good. I need more info on this to confirm
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