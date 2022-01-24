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CRAZY Paulian Excuse for Matthew 7:21-23 DEBUNKED
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11 views • January 24, 2022
Many "Christians" naively adopt the heresy that Matt 7:21-23 is about those who "trust in their works". This video debunks that error.
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Official Website:
https://christopherenoch.org
Support this work on SubscribeStar:
https://www.subscribestar.com/christopher-enoch
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r0G3vq7vM1eW/
https://www.tiktok.com/@christopherenoch
https://gab.ai/ChristopherEnoch
#god #jesus #christopherenoch
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