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Airline PILOT speaks out about the unethical Covid Vaccine Mandates - INJECT or FIRED.
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242 views • October 11, 2021
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Another intelligent professional is speaking out about the unethical mandates to be injected with experimental gene therapies, or forfeit their careers.
CIVIL SLAVE News Uncensored - Free Speech - Patriot - Christian - News.. https://www.civilslave.com
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Another intelligent professional is speaking out about the unethical mandates to be injected with experimental gene therapies, or forfeit their careers.
CIVIL SLAVE News Uncensored - Free Speech - Patriot - Christian - News.. https://www.civilslave.com
Patriot Free Speech WEBSITE HOSTING: https://www.tekie.io
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