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Leaked Video Shows China-Bias Inside World Health Organization.
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219 views • September 14, 2020
This is a recorded Skype interview with Dr Bruce Aylward, assistant director-general of the WHO (world health organization) was speaking to Radio Television Hong Kong.
When asked questions about Taiwan (China feels Taiwan is part of Chinese territory, Taiwan feels it is independent) Dr. Aylward responds in a shocking way...
When asked questions about Taiwan (China feels Taiwan is part of Chinese territory, Taiwan feels it is independent) Dr. Aylward responds in a shocking way...
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