ER Hospital Danger: Woman Rescues Husband From Hospital Forced Ventilator -- "Death Protocol"

This woman tells the harrowing story of her husband coming down with Pheumonia. She brought her husband to the hospital, and like magic, the doctors panicked at the symptoms, shited up in BioWeapons Suits. Then they stated that they WERE going to get her husband on a ventilator IMMEDIATELY. Of course anybody that knows the ventilator "death protocol", involves SHOVING a tube down your airway. In order to avoid choke and suffocation reflex they have to sedate you with FANTANYL and other drugs. This starts for MANY people a SWIFT downward spiral in a persons natural ability to fight off infections. Hopefully this video will educate someone so that if one of their loved-ones goes into the hospital they can defend them with facts. Also, noteworthy to mention... is that the hospital staff is trained to SEPARATE the patient FROM their family members. I believe this serves to remove any dis-Agreements from the family members that TRULY CARE and have more knowledge many times of theraputics than most ER doctors.