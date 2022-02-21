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Spiritual and heavenly investments (Warning! Deep conversation.)
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50 views • February 21, 2022
Nothing is going to be going back to the way that it was. For those with eyes to see, times been up for a while. The greatest investment a christian could ever make is that which is stored up in the heavenly realm. As so many have witnessed things can change over night and a life of savings can just vanish. But when we do things for the Lord. They are and will be remembered. They will be stored. And they will last forever! Where your treasure is, there will your heart be also. Times up. Now may be the last moments to put everything you got into the kingdom of God.
you tube link https://youtu.be/U5kTDyaqmxs
you tube link https://youtu.be/U5kTDyaqmxs
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