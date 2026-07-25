Martus for Truth: God is Our Fortress and Our King

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In spite of everything we see happening around us (Muslims claiming peace while threatening harm; Cities claiming oodles of help for the homeless—while allowing no where for them to lay their head; all of this happening and more), God is still on the throne and WILL NOT abandon us, or His mighty throne.
#Jesus, #OurFortress, #OurKing