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Biden's Plan To Make You Pay For His Generosity
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150 views • June 07, 2021
Part 6 of 10 US Inflation: A World Wide Crisis
Biden's Plan To Make You Pay For His Generosity
The new spending plan has been revealed. It's easy to spend someone else's money, and as we all expected, Biden's generosity will come from our pockets.
There's no free lunch, but this one may be specially expensive.
Always Ready!
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Biden's Plan To Make You Pay For His Generosity
The new spending plan has been revealed. It's easy to spend someone else's money, and as we all expected, Biden's generosity will come from our pockets.
There's no free lunch, but this one may be specially expensive.
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
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