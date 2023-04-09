What can victims MAINTAIN AS TRUTH & how to SUBDUE OR RADICALIZE a victim’s FAITH & BELIEF SYSTEM

Sounds & voices can be forced into the targets perception as can thoughts, real & fabricated memories and impulses using a combination of directed electromagnetic energy & nanoparticulates (graphene)



They have turned the brain of the mind control victim into their very own visual, verbal & auditive communications system

CIA DIA Contractors are using a 'fabricated or falsified stream' of electromagnetic energy that contains a hidden carrier frequency specifically tuned to the unique one of a kind brain wave signature of the mind control victim to interfere with your memory & thought process

Once you become dependent (ie. you believe their impulse injections are your own) on the system's output (or they believe your responses to it are consistent) they will begin to fabricate 'subconscious responses' which they will pretend are indicators of honesty/dishonesty, positive recognition, anxiety, etc, and they will use these 'impulse injections' to convince you that the fabricated responses are your own

If you are unaware of this constant mental manipulation the system will begin to shape your thoughts and behavior. They will use this to attempt to restrict your thoughts and behavior by blocking [interfering with] your memory & thought process while these suggestions (injected impulses) are being provided ­to interfere with your normal memory & thought process

Remote Neural Attacks include Voice of God Weapons as well as Impulse Injections designed to make you believe God is speaking with you verbally or intuitively, or by way of thoughts, images, symbols, etc

CIA Mind Control is a weapon system based on cognitive warfare & psychological warfare to turn the Trauma Based Mind Control victim into a weapon who will inflict destruction on others or who will self destruct. The amount of damage & destruction the Trauma Based Mind Control victim inflicts on his community & upon others is important metric

Mind control remote neural manipulation & remote neural monitoring works very well when accompanied by dream modulations, induced visions, etc., to make the mind control victim believe God, angels, demons etc;, is speaking to them

Hot & cold sensations, voices, sounds, images, objects moving on their own, etc., are replicated to create a haunting based on the mind control victims belief system. If the victim is christian it wll be Demon based hauntings. If he or she is muslim it will be Jinn based hauntings, and so on

CIA DoD operatives to SPOOF a targeted individual or community into some type of emotional response or into an action or access sequence for the purpose of remote neural manipulation & ultimately direct behavioral control

Thoughts, impulses &memories implanted in the mind control victim are very subtle and subliminal, more so at first, to make the victim believe the god of their religion is speaking with them, wanting them to do something or say something, or to pitch them unwarily into an action or access sequence which is almost always tied to the doctrines of their belief system

CIA DoD operatives artificially inject impulses, thoughts or emotions, into the victims brain accompanied by a directed energy pulse causing a goose flesh experience to make the religious target believe they spritually came up with the idea or that it truly is a religious theophany

Remote Neural Manipulation is accomplished via their system's ability to interpret your thoughts and is wholly dependent on its ability to predict and influence your 'reference choices' or 'impulse sequencing' during thought composition.