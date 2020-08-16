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Reagan Warned Us About Today's Democrats in 1964 – CHILLING
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211 views • August 16, 2020
Listen to what Ronald Reagan states in this speech. He describes what is happening today with the Democratic Party. The tactics and thought process of this party is like Medusa with many heads. The moral majority seems to have been fighting this beast for quite a while!
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