Did This All Happen Before?

The 19th Century was rife with fake philanthropy movements, from temperance leagues, to anti-smoking groups, to hygiene organizations. One of these movements was organized about spreading hysteria and panic related to syphilis . . . regardless of the fact that syphilis was not a pressing danger to the society (based on its small size and mild symptoms). Nevertheless, repressive laws were instituted to fight it and "irresponsible power" given to the government--in the name of a disease whose dangers were wildly exaggerated. Sound familiar?





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