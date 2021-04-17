The Red-Green Alliance, BLM & Islamic Slave Trade

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We discuss the 'Red-Green Alliance' which is a strange partnership between communists, Marxists, socialists and Muslims working toward the common goal to change or destroy America. Tony also shares some great history on the Transatlantic slave trade vs. the Islamic slave trade, and points from his new Radical Truth episode on how black people have been treated historically by Muslims compared to Christians who fought to abolish slavery.
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