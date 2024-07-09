The Church Must Restrain Evil - Pastor Gary Hamrick - Freedom Alive® Ep124

William Wilberforce was an evangelical Christian in eighteenth-century England who dedicated his life to abolishing slavery. After his spiritual rebirth, Wilberforce realized his purpose was to use his political life in the service of God. And likewise in America, the church must be the restraining force against evil in today’s culture. Gary Hamrick is the founding and senior pastor of Cornerstone Chapel, a nondenominational church not far from the U.S. Capitol. On this episode of Freedom Alive®, Pastor Gary addresses the importance of Christians taking a stand and speaking out on cultural issues.

-----

Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!

-----

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

-----

Originally premiered July 7, 2024, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org





WATCH: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm