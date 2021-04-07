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Dr. Nicholas Begich - The Hidden Monks Masterclass - Segment 1
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249 views • April 07, 2021
Dr. Nick will reveal the keys to success through a number of avenues including his daily rituals for success, an approach of looking inward to both resolve past guilt and pain, as well as look outward at the context of our world today.
The Masterclass will dive into the topics that shape our current social, political, and financial challenges.
Dr. Nick's expertise and insight into topics such as mind control, renewable energy, technology, weather modification, and the inner workings of the political elite will help put the pieces together to form a big picture. From there, the role of you as an individual will be more clear.
How can you change the world?
How can you fix problems in your life?
Dr. Nick will hand over the keys to unlocking your power as a creative conscious being.
Sign up for recordings and join The Hidden Monks at https://thehiddenmonks.com/join
The Hidden Monks Masterclass is a solutions-based virtual event
featuring Dr. Nick Begich.
Support this broadcast! Please donate here:
https://paypal.me/TheHiddenMonks
The Masterclass will dive into the topics that shape our current social, political, and financial challenges.
Dr. Nick's expertise and insight into topics such as mind control, renewable energy, technology, weather modification, and the inner workings of the political elite will help put the pieces together to form a big picture. From there, the role of you as an individual will be more clear.
How can you change the world?
How can you fix problems in your life?
Dr. Nick will hand over the keys to unlocking your power as a creative conscious being.
Sign up for recordings and join The Hidden Monks at https://thehiddenmonks.com/join
The Hidden Monks Masterclass is a solutions-based virtual event
featuring Dr. Nick Begich.
Support this broadcast! Please donate here:
https://paypal.me/TheHiddenMonks
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