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President Eisenhower's Extraterrestrial Legacy Interview with Laura Eisenhower
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780 views • June 03, 2022
Dr. Michael Salla.
In this Exopolitics Today interview, Laura Eisenhower, the great granddaughter of President 'Ike' Eisenhower, discusses how she got involved in UFO and esoteric related topics. She discusses her family background and the meetings Ike had with different extraterrestrial groups, especially with Valiant Thor. Laura explains how Ike was betrayed by the MJ-12 Group which made agreements with a negative extraterrestrial group without his approval that led to him being on the verge of authorizing the US Army to invade Area 51 to take control of classified extraterrestrial projects. She also explains an attempt by the Deep State/Cabal to recruit her to go to Mars 2006, where she would have been prevented from taking part in the great awakening happening right now on Earth. Laura shares her many insights into metaphysics, astrology, key figures in her spiritual work, and humanity's great awakening.
Laura Eisenhower's website is https://cosmicgaia.org/
The Galactic and Spiritual Informers Connection conference will be held on October 21-23. Official website is: https://www.galacticspiritualinformers.com/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LGO2O_HTcV8
In this Exopolitics Today interview, Laura Eisenhower, the great granddaughter of President 'Ike' Eisenhower, discusses how she got involved in UFO and esoteric related topics. She discusses her family background and the meetings Ike had with different extraterrestrial groups, especially with Valiant Thor. Laura explains how Ike was betrayed by the MJ-12 Group which made agreements with a negative extraterrestrial group without his approval that led to him being on the verge of authorizing the US Army to invade Area 51 to take control of classified extraterrestrial projects. She also explains an attempt by the Deep State/Cabal to recruit her to go to Mars 2006, where she would have been prevented from taking part in the great awakening happening right now on Earth. Laura shares her many insights into metaphysics, astrology, key figures in her spiritual work, and humanity's great awakening.
Laura Eisenhower's website is https://cosmicgaia.org/
The Galactic and Spiritual Informers Connection conference will be held on October 21-23. Official website is: https://www.galacticspiritualinformers.com/
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LGO2O_HTcV8
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