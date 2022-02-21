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NEW ZEALAND GREAT RESET TYRANNY - 349
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43 views • February 21, 2022
New Zealand Great Reset Tyranny
The new tyranny is finally rearing its ugly head.As the graduates of the World Economic Forum’s Young Leaders are forcing tyranny onto the world stage.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, one of Klaus Schwab's Disciples of the Great Reset appears to be reading from the same script shared by her partners in tyranny. Protest is a hallmark of Democracy. But these protesters peacefully demanding the immediate return of their freedoms are violent racist insurrectionists.
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The new tyranny is finally rearing its ugly head.As the graduates of the World Economic Forum’s Young Leaders are forcing tyranny onto the world stage.
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, one of Klaus Schwab's Disciples of the Great Reset appears to be reading from the same script shared by her partners in tyranny. Protest is a hallmark of Democracy. But these protesters peacefully demanding the immediate return of their freedoms are violent racist insurrectionists.
🚨JOIN & SUPPORT US ON LOCALS: https://petesantilli.locals.com/support
🚨We’re Now On FOXHOLE LIVE! https://pilled.net/#/topic-detail/334950
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
🚨GET EVERYONE YOU KNOW TO: http://FrankSpeech.com
🚨Support Us By Going To FrankSpeech.com & Get Deep Discounts on MyPillow Products By Using Promo Code: PETE
🚨 The Pete Santilli Show - 24/7 Stream - Live at 8am & 6pm EST http://petelive.tv
🚨 Telegram Show Page: https://t.me/thepetesantillishow
🚨Telegram Chat: https://t.me/FriendsOfPete
🚨GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/petesantilli
🚨CloutHub: https://app.clouthub.com/#/users/u/PeteSantilli
🚨SUPPORT OUR SHOW BY VISITING MYPILLOW.COM Use Promo Code: PETE
🚨Z-Stack - Save 5% using Promo Code PETE at https://zstacknow.com
✅ Pete Santilli LIVE! https://rumble.com/PeteLive
✅ The Pete Santilli Show Archives https://rumble.com/c/ThePeteSantilliShow
✅SBN News Clips https://rumble.com/c/SBNNewsClips
✅Pete Santilli Show Guest Interviews https://rumble.com/c/PeteSantilliInterviews
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